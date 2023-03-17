Are analysts optimistic about The Middleby Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MIDD) stock?

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) closed the day trading at $137.96 down -0.73% from the previous closing price of $138.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 820157 shares were traded. MIDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.66.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MIDD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $171.

On August 26, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $190.

On June 10, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $195.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on June 10, 2021, with a $195 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Palisi Chapin Sarah sold 300 shares for $157.39 per share. The transaction valued at 47,217 led to the insider holds 7,506 shares of the business.

Palisi Chapin Sarah sold 225 shares of MIDD for $32,587 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 6,760 shares after completing the transaction at $144.83 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, MILLER JOHN R III, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,161 shares for $139.26 each. As a result, the insider received 161,681 and left with 11,880 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIDD has reached a high of $175.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 150.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MIDD traded about 518.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MIDD traded about 515.38k shares per day. A total of 53.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.32M. Shares short for MIDD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 4.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.54 and a low estimate of $2.22, while EPS last year was $2.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.2, with high estimates of $2.33 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.07 and $8.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.97. EPS for the following year is $9.6, with 11 analysts recommending between $10.38 and $9.25.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $1B. As of the current estimate, The Middleby Corporation’s year-ago sales were $866.42M, an estimated increase of 16.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 1.40% less than the figure of $16.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $980.9M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.25B, up 23.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.22B and the low estimate is $3.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.