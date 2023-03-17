Considering Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) closed at $7.26 in the last session, up 1.82% from day before closing price of $7.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584811 shares were traded. VERA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.83.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VERA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8 from $33 previously.

On January 04, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $6.

On July 12, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $35.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on July 12, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when SEIDENBERG BETH C bought 48,003 shares for $7.16 per share. The transaction valued at 343,485 led to the insider holds 1,737,383 shares of the business.

SEIDENBERG BETH C bought 1,000 shares of VERA for $7,245 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 1,689,380 shares after completing the transaction at $7.25 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, SEIDENBERG BETH C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 23,378 shares for $7.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 169,322 and bolstered with 1,688,380 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERA has reached a high of $24.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VERA traded on average about 840.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 530.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.33M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VERA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.33M, compared to 1.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.48% and a Short% of Float of 9.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$1.02, while EPS last year was -$0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.87, with high estimates of -$0.72 and low estimates of -$1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.85 and -$3.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.12. EPS for the following year is -$3.19, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.1 and -$4.65.