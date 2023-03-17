Is Assurant Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $111.22 in the prior trading day, Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) closed at $110.97, down -0.22%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 866700 shares were traded. AIZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AIZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on November 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $151 from $199 previously.

On June 24, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $205 to $185.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $183 to $180.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when DiRienzo Dimitry sold 525 shares for $131.68 per share. The transaction valued at 69,133 led to the insider holds 5,881 shares of the business.

Luthi Francesca sold 4,000 shares of AIZ for $727,255 on Mar 29. The EVP, CAO now owns 11,632 shares after completing the transaction at $181.81 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Lonergan Robert, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 2,200 shares for $183.19 each. As a result, the insider received 403,009 and left with 16,451 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Assurant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIZ has reached a high of $194.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 146.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 392.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 418.35k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 53.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AIZ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 935.98k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AIZ’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.55, compared to 2.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.00.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.42 and a low estimate of $2.38, while EPS last year was $3.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.98, with high estimates of $3.46 and low estimates of $2.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.7 and $11.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.85. EPS for the following year is $13.87, with 7 analysts recommending between $15 and $12.79.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.62B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.76B to a low estimate of $2.55B. As of the current estimate, Assurant Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.48B, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.65B, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.59B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.19B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.74B and the low estimate is $10.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.