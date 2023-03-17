There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) closed the day trading at $11.88 up 0.93% from the previous closing price of $11.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8632133 shares were traded. PAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PAA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when McCarthy Kevin S bought 200,000 shares for $9.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,961,220 led to the insider holds 200,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Plains’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAA has reached a high of $13.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PAA traded about 4.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PAA traded about 4.75M shares per day. A total of 698.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 451.48M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PAA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 33.1M with a Short Ratio of 18.04M, compared to 35.57M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.74% and a Short% of Float of 7.32%.

Dividends & Splits

PAA’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.07, up from 0.72 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.20. The current Payout Ratio is 69.90% for PAA, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $14.2B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.32B to a low estimate of $12.95B. As of the current estimate, Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s year-ago sales were $12.95B, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.71B, an increase of 22.00% over than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.46B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $59.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.08B, up 40.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $94.42B and the low estimate is $53.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.