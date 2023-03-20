Analysis of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT): Selected Notes

The closing price of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) was $0.81 for the day, down -6.90% from the previous closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1242436 shares were traded. RBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7900.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of RBT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On September 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On September 09, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on September 09, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBT has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3831, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2739.

Shares Statistics:

RBT traded an average of 120.72K shares per day over the past three months and 445.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.98M. Insiders hold about 79.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RBT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 235.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 171.39k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$2.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.82, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$1.54.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $872.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $879M and the low estimate is $866.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.