BRCC (BRC Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) closed at $5.17 down -6.17% from its previous closing price of $5.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1574634 shares were traded. BRCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BRC Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2022, Tigress Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Iverson Gregory James sold 50,000 shares for $8.03 per share. The transaction valued at 401,460 led to the insider holds 1,417,535 shares of the business.

Welling Glenn W. bought 20,000 shares of BRCC for $135,142 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 900,432 shares after completing the transaction at $6.76 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Welling Glenn W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 14,468 shares for $6.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 94,294 and bolstered with 880,432 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 43.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRCC has reached a high of $34.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRCC has traded an average of 587.77K shares per day and 894.29k over the past ten days. A total of 211.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.82M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRCC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.33M with a Short Ratio of 5.96M, compared to 4.66M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.60% and a Short% of Float of 19.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $92.39M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $94.1M to a low estimate of $90M. As of the current estimate, BRC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $71.85M, an estimated increase of 28.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $107.31M, an increase of 63.00% over than the figure of $28.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $302.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $299.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $300.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $233.1M, up 29.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $496.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $518M and the low estimate is $461M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 65.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.