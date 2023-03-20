In What Direction Will Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation’s (NYSE:FATH) Stock Goes From Here?

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) closed the day trading at $0.71 up 0.58% from the previous closing price of $0.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0041 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1187538 shares were traded. FATH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6933.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FATH, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 13, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

On February 18, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on February 18, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Martin Ryan sold 10,189 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 12,257 led to the insider holds 1,681,576 shares of the business.

Stump Richard L. sold 6,258 shares of FATH for $7,535 on Mar 08. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 611,210 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Frost Mark T, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,672 shares for $1.20 each. As a result, the insider received 6,829 and left with 503,325 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FATH has reached a high of $8.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2569, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5839.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FATH traded about 116.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FATH traded about 312.86k shares per day. A total of 62.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.17M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FATH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 519.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.47M, compared to 506.26k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $40.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $41.3M to a low estimate of $40M. As of the current estimate, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation’s year-ago sales were $44.33M, an estimated decrease of -8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.69M, a decrease of -4.60% over than the figure of -$8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FATH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $152.2M, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $170.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $172.8M and the low estimate is $167M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.