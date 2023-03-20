Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) was $0.48 for the day, down -8.38% from the previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0441 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16105460 shares were traded. SKLZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5296 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4660.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SKLZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 04, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $1.50.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $2.10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Mbugua Stanley sold 10,620 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 11,310 led to the insider holds 29,290 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKLZ has reached a high of $3.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6957, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0798.

Shares Statistics:

SKLZ traded an average of 9.08M shares per day over the past three months and 7.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 413.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.62M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SKLZ as of Jan 12, 2023 were 35.36M with a Short Ratio of 38.44M, compared to 39.26M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.41% and a Short% of Float of 11.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.4M to a low estimate of $45.9M. As of the current estimate, Skillz Inc.’s year-ago sales were $108.85M, an estimated decrease of -55.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $52.1M, a decrease of -44.20% over than the figure of -$55.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKLZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $277.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $271.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $275.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $384.09M, down -28.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $257.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $297.81M and the low estimate is $173.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.