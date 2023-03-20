Update from QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK): A steady trajectory

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) closed the day trading at $0.38 up 34.86% from the previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0976 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10500342 shares were traded. QTEK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QTEK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when SPITTLER ADAM PAUL bought 5,500 shares for $1.91 per share. The transaction valued at 10,505 led to the insider holds 12,750 shares of the business.

SPITTLER ADAM PAUL bought 7,250 shares of QTEK for $10,875 on Jun 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 7,250 shares after completing the transaction at $1.50 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Hisey Christopher Scott, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,750 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QTEK has reached a high of $3.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4533, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1427.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QTEK traded about 76.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QTEK traded about 1.13M shares per day. A total of 22.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.00M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.10% stake in the company. Shares short for QTEK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 462.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 425.33k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $208.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $210.4M to a low estimate of $206.47M. As of the current estimate, QualTek Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.06M, an estimated increase of 42.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $166.3M, an increase of 12.20% less than the figure of $42.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $172.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QTEK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $758.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $754.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $757.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $612.24M, up 23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $896.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $941.5M and the low estimate is $840.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.