BCS (Barclays PLC) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Barclays PLC’s stock clocked out at $6.67, down -1.19% from its previous closing price of $6.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20613897 shares were traded. BCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.63.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BCS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Barclays’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCS has reached a high of $9.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BCS traded 5.64M shares on average per day over the past three months and 14.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.93B. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BCS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.91M with a Short Ratio of 6.62M, compared to 8.61M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.01, BCS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%. The current Payout Ratio is 20.47% for BCS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 18, 2014 when the company split stock in a 74:73 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.