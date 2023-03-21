Considering Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $10.34 in the prior trading day, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) closed at $10.64, up 2.90%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30256351 shares were traded. HBAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.45.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HBAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on December 21, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On December 13, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15.50 to $14.50.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on December 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when PORTEOUS DAVID L sold 80,000 shares for $15.01 per share. The transaction valued at 1,201,008 led to the insider holds 62,845 shares of the business.

Jones Michael Scott sold 50,000 shares of HBAN for $762,480 on Nov 29. The Senior Exec. V.P. now owns 52,647 shares after completing the transaction at $15.25 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Houston Helga, who serves as the Senior Exec. V. P. of the company, sold 47,000 shares for $15.14 each. As a result, the insider received 711,364 and left with 452,888 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Huntington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBAN has reached a high of $15.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 18.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 47.71M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.44B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HBAN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 43.29M with a Short Ratio of 44.96M, compared to 47.26M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.39%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HBAN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.60, compared to 0.62 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.24. The current Payout Ratio is 42.10% for HBAN, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 11, 2000 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.51. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.92B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.96B to a low estimate of $1.89B. As of the current estimate, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.65B, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.93B, an increase of 10.20% less than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.29B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.18B and the low estimate is $6.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.