In spite of Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s (AMEX:EPM) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s stock clocked out at $5.59, up 3.14% from its previous closing price of $5.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 912137 shares were traded. EPM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EPM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 12, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.60.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Stash Ryan sold 4,870 shares for $5.54 per share. The transaction valued at 26,980 led to the insider holds 209,383 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Evolution’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPM has reached a high of $8.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EPM traded 237.93K shares on average per day over the past three months and 395.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.91M. Insiders hold about 9.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EPM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 165.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 267k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.49% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.17, EPM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.03. The current Payout Ratio is 34.90% for EPM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 04, 2004 when the company split stock in a 1:40 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $1.18.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $28.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.3M to a low estimate of $24.07M. As of the current estimate, Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s year-ago sales were $25.69M, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.48M, a decrease of -34.60% less than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.06M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $119.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.93M, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $128.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $128.4M and the low estimate is $128.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.