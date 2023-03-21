There is a good chance Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) closed at $5.20 in the last session, down -4.24% from day before closing price of $5.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1197196 shares were traded. DXLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DXLG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on September 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares for $6.19 per share. The transaction valued at 165,235 led to the insider holds 9,399,297 shares of the business.

Gaeta Anthony sold 10,000 shares of DXLG for $62,527 on Mar 16. The Chief Stores Officer now owns 133,711 shares after completing the transaction at $6.25 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Surette Allison, who serves as the Chief Merchandising Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $6.75 each. As a result, the insider received 202,560 and left with 64,123 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Destination’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXLG has reached a high of $7.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DXLG traded on average about 625.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.94M. Insiders hold about 8.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DXLG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.22M with a Short Ratio of 3.76M, compared to 4.41M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.75% and a Short% of Float of 9.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.31. EPS for the following year is $0.73, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $144.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $150.58M to a low estimate of $138.3M. As of the current estimate, Destination XL Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133.45M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $131.85M, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $132M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $131.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $570.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $540.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $555.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $505.02M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $582.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $604.45M and the low estimate is $561.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.