There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

The closing price of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) was $13.19 for the day, down -0.08% from the previous closing price of $13.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1387013 shares were traded. DEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DEA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 161.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 285.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on December 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $14 from $18 previously.

On December 14, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $15.50.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Trimble William C. sold 7,000 shares for $21.40 per share. The transaction valued at 149,800 led to the insider holds 91,279 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Easterly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 164.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DEA has reached a high of $21.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.79.

Shares Statistics:

DEA traded an average of 826.04K shares per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.47M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DEA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.22M with a Short Ratio of 7.34M, compared to 7.4M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.95% and a Short% of Float of 11.41%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, DEA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.06. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.17.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.7M to a low estimate of $70M. As of the current estimate, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $71.64M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.38M, a decrease of -2.70% less than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.09M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $294.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $284.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $291.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $274.86M, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $287.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $296.8M and the low estimate is $273.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.