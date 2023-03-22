A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

The price of Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) closed at $11.13 in the last session, up 1.83% from day before closing price of $10.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 975332 shares were traded. COUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.78.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COUR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on February 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $12 from $17.50 previously.

On February 10, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Goli Shravan sold 110,999 shares for $11.74 per share. The transaction valued at 1,303,073 led to the insider holds 1,045,479 shares of the business.

Belsky Leah F. sold 49,952 shares of COUR for $586,846 on Mar 16. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 1,246,039 shares after completing the transaction at $11.75 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, JACQUET RICHARD J, who serves as the SVP, Chief People Officer of the company, sold 31,881 shares for $11.75 each. As a result, the insider received 374,567 and left with 476,866 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COUR has reached a high of $24.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.29.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COUR traded on average about 890.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 147.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.04M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for COUR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.46M, compared to 3.57M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $142.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $145.5M to a low estimate of $137.5M. As of the current estimate, Coursera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $120.43M, an estimated increase of 18.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $149.26M, an increase of 19.60% over than the figure of $18.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $153.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.3M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $646.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $593.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $618.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $523.76M, up 18.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $732.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $807.33M and the low estimate is $670.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.