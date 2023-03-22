Are Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Nikola Corporation’s stock clocked out at $1.62, up 3.85% from its previous closing price of $1.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13727404 shares were traded. NKLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NKLA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on March 13, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On January 17, 2023, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $7 to $5.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Lohscheller Michael sold 27,863 shares for $2.11 per share. The transaction valued at 58,847 led to the insider holds 849,184 shares of the business.

Mendes Carey sold 1,291 shares of NKLA for $2,727 on Mar 06. The President, Energy now owns 349,591 shares after completing the transaction at $2.11 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, RUSSELL MARK A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $2.21 each. As a result, the insider received 165,891 and left with 1,959,917 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKLA has reached a high of $11.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3050, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8479.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NKLA traded 12.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 14.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 488.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 324.62M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NKLA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 99.75M with a Short Ratio of 114.55M, compared to 102.1M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.45% and a Short% of Float of 24.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.06 and -$1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$1.2, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$1.75.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $299.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $600.1M and the low estimate is $157.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 294.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.