Are Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) closed at $2.63 up 3.54% from its previous closing price of $2.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 770402 shares were traded. RENT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rent the Runway Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 13, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Donato Brian sold 8,183 shares for $4.51 per share. The transaction valued at 36,909 led to the insider holds 529,811 shares of the business.

Hyman Jennifer sold 7,737 shares of RENT for $34,898 on Feb 02. The CEO & Chair now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $4.51 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Salinas Anushka, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 5,160 shares for $4.51 each. As a result, the insider received 23,274 and left with 559,523 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RENT has reached a high of $7.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6680, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2701.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RENT has traded an average of 1.12M shares per day and 748.71k over the past ten days. A total of 64.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.22M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RENT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.08M with a Short Ratio of 6.94M, compared to 7.74M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.89% and a Short% of Float of 17.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.24 and -$2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.27. EPS for the following year is -$1.84, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.56 and -$2.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $75.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $90.25M to a low estimate of $73M. As of the current estimate, Rent the Runway Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.1M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.25M, an increase of 15.10% less than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RENT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $295M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $293.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.3M, up 44.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $349.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $379.43M and the low estimate is $322.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.