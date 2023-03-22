KURA (Kura Oncology Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) closed at $12.34 in the last session, up 0.57% from day before closing price of $12.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513022 shares were traded. KURA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KURA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.60 and its Current Ratio is at 18.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on January 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On July 12, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

On February 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on February 15, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when DALE STEPHEN sold 9,225 shares for $13.88 per share. The transaction valued at 128,033 led to the insider holds 27,675 shares of the business.

FLOWERS KIRSTEN sold 1,906 shares of KURA for $26,474 on Jan 27. The CCO & Chief Strategy Officer now owns 20,605 shares after completing the transaction at $13.89 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, FORD KATHLEEN, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,821 shares for $13.89 each. As a result, the insider received 25,294 and left with 21,214 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KURA has reached a high of $19.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KURA traded on average about 660.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 629.13k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 67.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.56M. Shares short for KURA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.66M with a Short Ratio of 7.09M, compared to 6.48M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.76% and a Short% of Float of 9.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.07 and -$2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.14. EPS for the following year is -$2.46, with 11 analysts recommending between -$2.06 and -$3.48.