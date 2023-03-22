Which analyst expects UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) closed at $3.11 up 2.98% from its previous closing price of $3.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 904082 shares were traded. TIGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9950.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of UP Fintech Holding Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2022, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.60.

On July 14, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $21.10.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on July 14, 2021, with a $21.10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIGR has reached a high of $7.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7850, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0353.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TIGR has traded an average of 1.27M shares per day and 1.04M over the past ten days. A total of 153.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.82M. Insiders hold about 20.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TIGR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.17M with a Short Ratio of 7.01M, compared to 7.91M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $52.63M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $52.58M to a low estimate of $52.58M. As of the current estimate, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $81.28M, an estimated decrease of -35.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $227M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $217M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $222.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $264.49M, down -15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $276.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $283.38M and the low estimate is $264M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.