A correction may be in store for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) shares?

As of close of business last night, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $49.43, down -3.55% from its previous closing price of $51.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 696662 shares were traded. FR stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.99.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $53 to $56.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $64.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FR has reached a high of $65.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FR traded 888.10K shares on average per day over the past three months and 996.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 132.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.61M. Shares short for FR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.96M, compared to 2.66M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.02, FR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $142.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $144.53M to a low estimate of $141.7M. As of the current estimate, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.51M, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.24M, an increase of 11.70% less than the figure of $13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $144.41M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $631.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $557M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $593.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $539.93M, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $646.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $685.6M and the low estimate is $574M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.