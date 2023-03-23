A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

After finishing at $0.34 in the prior trading day, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) closed at $0.34, down -0.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0035 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621854 shares were traded. LPTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3303.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LPTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 04, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On June 29, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $6.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on June 29, 2020, with a $6 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 119.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPTX has reached a high of $1.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5567, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8507.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 780.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 762.57k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 113.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.38M. Insiders hold about 7.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LPTX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.06M with a Short Ratio of 8.97M, compared to 2.8M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.11% and a Short% of Float of 6.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.55.