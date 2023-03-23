A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

The price of Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) closed at $2.06 in the last session, down -6.36% from day before closing price of $2.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 877918 shares were traded. LYEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LYEL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.60 and its Current Ratio is at 17.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $7 from $15 previously.

On November 11, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $7.

On October 17, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on October 17, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Klausner Richard sold 11,100 shares for $6.40 per share. The transaction valued at 71,041 led to the insider holds 988,900 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYEL has reached a high of $8.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6764, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9901.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LYEL traded on average about 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 259.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.08M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LYEL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 17.44M with a Short Ratio of 18.01M, compared to 19.82M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.00% and a Short% of Float of 10.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.95 and -$1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is -$1.27, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1 and -$1.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.65M, up 262.60% from the average estimate.