AKBA (Akebia Therapeutics Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) closed at $0.67 in the last session, down -4.64% from day before closing price of $0.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0119 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621480 shares were traded. AKBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6769.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AKBA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $8 previously.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Butler John P. sold 91,868 shares for $0.88 per share. The transaction valued at 80,614 led to the insider holds 1,568,872 shares of the business.

Dahan Michel sold 20,412 shares of AKBA for $17,912 on Mar 01. The SVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 269,515 shares after completing the transaction at $0.88 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Burke Steven Keith, who serves as the SVP, Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 14,123 shares for $0.88 each. As a result, the insider received 12,393 and left with 594,054 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKBA has reached a high of $2.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7969, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4734.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AKBA traded on average about 2.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.88M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 184.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AKBA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.32M with a Short Ratio of 8.38M, compared to 4.66M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.52.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $48.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.12M to a low estimate of $46.58M. As of the current estimate, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.6M, an estimated decrease of -18.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.93M, a decrease of -23.90% less than the figure of -$18.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.87M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $287.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $284M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $285.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.58M, up 33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $199.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $210.32M and the low estimate is $188.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.