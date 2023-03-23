Are analysts optimistic about Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s (NYSE:FCPT) stock?

The closing price of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) was $25.27 for the day, down -4.71% from the previous closing price of $26.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 614009 shares were traded. FCPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FCPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Berenberg Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Lenehan William H bought 9,625 shares for $25.99 per share. The transaction valued at 250,154 led to the insider holds 488,387 shares of the business.

HANSEN DOUGLAS B bought 1,000 shares of FCPT for $26,830 on Mar 29. The Director now owns 41,170 shares after completing the transaction at $26.83 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, HANSEN DOUGLAS B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $26.80 each. As a result, the insider received 26,800 and left with 40,170 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Four’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCPT has reached a high of $30.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.90.

Shares Statistics:

FCPT traded an average of 402.24K shares per day over the past three months and 503.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.00M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FCPT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.19M with a Short Ratio of 4.46M, compared to 2.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.25, FCPT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.51.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.47M to a low estimate of $57M. As of the current estimate, Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.65M, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.64M, an increase of 7.80% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $58.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $58.34M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $223.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $223M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $223.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $199.38M, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $243.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $246.63M and the low estimate is $240.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.