Considering American Public Education Inc. (APEI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) closed at $4.27 in the last session, up 5.96% from day before closing price of $4.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 664677 shares were traded. APEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APEI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 06, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On December 18, 2020, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 18, 2020, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Robinson William G Jr bought 6,250 shares for $4.06 per share. The transaction valued at 25,375 led to the insider holds 26,847 shares of the business.

Blevins Granetta B. bought 25,750 shares of APEI for $101,622 on Mar 20. The Director now owns 37,105 shares after completing the transaction at $3.95 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, ANDERSEN ERIC C., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $4.02 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,620 and bolstered with 47,397 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APEI has reached a high of $24.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.9954, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.2729.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APEI traded on average about 259.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 968k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 18.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.28M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for APEI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 375.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 325.43k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.69 and -$5.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.85. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $152.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $153M to a low estimate of $152.5M. As of the current estimate, American Public Education Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154M, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $156.7M, an increase of 1.30% over than the figure of -$0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $160.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $152.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APEI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $607M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $606.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $606.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $418.8M, up 44.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $623.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $628.6M and the low estimate is $619.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.