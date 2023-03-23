In spite of Regency Centers Corporation’s (NASDAQ:REG) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Regency Centers Corporation’s stock clocked out at $56.31, down -3.06% from its previous closing price of $58.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1478026 shares were traded. REG stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of REG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 149.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $72.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on November 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $68.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when PALMER LISA sold 15,180 shares for $65.58 per share. The transaction valued at 995,504 led to the insider holds 106,000 shares of the business.

ROTH ALAN TODD sold 3,000 shares of REG for $198,330 on Nov 10. The Senior Managing Director now owns 10,786 shares after completing the transaction at $66.11 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, WATTLES THOMAS G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,360 shares for $63.25 each. As a result, the insider received 212,507 and left with 59,301 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Regency’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REG has reached a high of $73.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that REG traded 917.96K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.68M. Shares short for REG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 3.2M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 2.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.38, REG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.02.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.33 and $1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $2.19, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $1.97.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $301.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $302.41M to a low estimate of $301.3M. As of the current estimate, Regency Centers Corporation’s year-ago sales were $303.43M, an estimated decrease of -0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $298.72M, a decrease of -1.10% less than the figure of -$0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $299.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $298.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.32B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.