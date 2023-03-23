Is this a Prime Time To acquire FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) stock

After finishing at $2.07 in the prior trading day, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) closed at $2.03, down -1.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0450 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1198200 shares were traded. FTCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FTCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3.50 from $2 previously.

On July 19, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $2 to $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Morris Robert Phelps sold 18,184 shares for $2.44 per share. The transaction valued at 44,369 led to the insider holds 197,005 shares of the business.

Hunkler Sean sold 5,142 shares of FTCI for $13,626 on Mar 14. The President & CEO now owns 676,672 shares after completing the transaction at $2.65 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Nolde Kristian, who serves as the VP, MARKETING AND STRATEGY of the company, sold 1,325 shares for $2.49 each. As a result, the insider received 3,299 and left with 345,107 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTCI has reached a high of $6.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7407, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2512.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.53M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.98M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FTCI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.24M with a Short Ratio of 5.21M, compared to 6.13M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.05% and a Short% of Float of 9.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.42 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $30.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.63M to a low estimate of $23.38M. As of the current estimate, FTC Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.72M, an estimated decrease of -70.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.94M, a decrease of -17.40% over than the figure of -$70.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.17M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $121.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $270.52M, down -55.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $344.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $459.51M and the low estimate is $199.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 183.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.