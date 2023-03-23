There is a good chance Paramount Global (PARA) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $21.25 in the prior trading day, Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) closed at $20.69, down -2.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8615976 shares were traded. PARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PARA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 23, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $14.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on October 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ bought 646,764 shares for $32.37 per share. The transaction valued at 20,935,233 led to the insider holds 32,012,190 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Paramount’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PARA has reached a high of $39.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.76.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 11.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.48M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 649.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 584.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PARA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 88.45M with a Short Ratio of 89.65M, compared to 86.84M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.62% and a Short% of Float of 15.36%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.62.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 24 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.23 and $1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 27 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $8.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.43B to a low estimate of $7.86B. As of the current estimate, Paramount Global’s year-ago sales were $8B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.49B, an increase of 2.20% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.25B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.59B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.01B and the low estimate is $29.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.