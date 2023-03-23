There Is Still Room For Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) was $0.96 for the day, down -5.06% from the previous closing price of $1.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0239 from its previous closing price. On the day, 713249 shares were traded. VCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9602.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VCSA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 03, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $3.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on October 03, 2022, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Breon Eric sold 1,000,101 shares for $0.94 per share. The transaction valued at 940,095 led to the insider holds 799,899 shares of the business.

Breon Eric sold 169,277 shares of VCSA for $157,428 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 33,999 shares after completing the transaction at $0.93 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Breon Eric, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 289,673 shares for $4.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,167,382 and left with 567,889 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vacasa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCSA has reached a high of $9.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4759, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5240.

Shares Statistics:

VCSA traded an average of 1.38M shares per day over the past three months and 2.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 234.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.41M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VCSA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.55M with a Short Ratio of 10.43M, compared to 10.11M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.04% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.5M to a low estimate of $202M. As of the current estimate, Vacasa Inc.’s year-ago sales were $192.1M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $264.82M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $291.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $233.29M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $889.06M, up 32.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.