As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Hecla Mining Company (HL) offers stability

The closing price of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) was $5.86 for the day, up 2.81% from the previous closing price of $5.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7558162 shares were traded. HL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on October 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $5 from $4.75 previously.

On May 11, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6.50 to $6.25.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.25 to $6.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HL has reached a high of $7.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.83.

Shares Statistics:

HL traded an average of 8.93M shares per day over the past three months and 10.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 597.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 562.56M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 20.38M with a Short Ratio of 23.60M, compared to 15.17M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.01, HL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.02. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.45.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.17 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $205M to a low estimate of $190.5M. As of the current estimate, Hecla Mining Company’s year-ago sales were $185.08M, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $167.49M, a decrease of -10.20% less than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $182.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $152.09M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $779.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $714.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $734.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $807.47M, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $761.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $930M and the low estimate is $554.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.