I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Sunrun Inc. (RUN).

After finishing at $17.94 in the prior trading day, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) closed at $17.63, down -1.73%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16324725 shares were traded. RUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RUN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 10, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On March 02, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $40.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 25, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Jurich Lynn Michelle sold 2,986 shares for $17.70 per share. The transaction valued at 52,854 led to the insider holds 1,411,220 shares of the business.

Fenster Edward Harris sold 2,842 shares of RUN for $50,306 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 1,280,403 shares after completing the transaction at $17.70 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, STEELE JEANNA, who serves as the Chief Legal & People Officer of the company, sold 856 shares for $17.72 each. As a result, the insider received 15,164 and left with 171,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sunrun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has reached a high of $39.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 213.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.65M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RUN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 32.03M with a Short Ratio of 32.32M, compared to 28.23M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.03% and a Short% of Float of 17.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.29 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $596.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $737.8M to a low estimate of $457M. As of the current estimate, Sunrun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $435.23M, an estimated increase of 37.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $561.91M, an increase of 13.30% less than the figure of $37.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $686M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $452M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 43.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.89B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.