In spite of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDTX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) closed at $1.43 down -24.74% from its previous closing price of $1.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12976297 shares were traded. CDTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2021, WBB Securities Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $6.25.

On March 04, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 04, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Tari Leslie sold 7,562 shares for $1.53 per share. The transaction valued at 11,570 led to the insider holds 190,179 shares of the business.

Sandison Taylor sold 7,203 shares of CDTX for $11,021 on Mar 13. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 288,550 shares after completing the transaction at $1.53 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Shah Preetam, who serves as the CFO & CBO of the company, sold 6,648 shares for $1.53 each. As a result, the insider received 10,171 and left with 148,141 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDTX has reached a high of $2.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4943, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8496.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CDTX has traded an average of 2.92M shares per day and 5.03M over the past ten days. A total of 70.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.36M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CDTX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 3.10M, compared to 567.07k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.45% and a Short% of Float of 2.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.36 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $18.6M to a low estimate of $5.9M. As of the current estimate, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.22M, an estimated increase of 46.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.5M, an increase of 849.50% over than the figure of $46.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.57M, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $92.95M and the low estimate is $30M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.