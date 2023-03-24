Update from Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) was $106.26 for the day, up 1.96% from the previous closing price of $104.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 31355616 shares were traded. GOOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.41.

Our analysis of GOOG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 31, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $119 from $116 previously.

On October 11, 2022, Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $134.

MKM Partners reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $165 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Shriram Kavitark Ram sold 37,500 shares for $100.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,750,145 led to the insider holds 144,740 shares of the business.

Shriram Kavitark Ram sold 37,500 shares of GOOG for $3,750,073 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 123,320 shares after completing the transaction at $100.00 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, GV 2021 GP, L.L.C., who serves as the Member of 10% Group of the company, bought 224,207 shares for $30.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,830,743 and bolstered with 1,933,734 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alphabet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOG has reached a high of $144.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.17.

Shares Statistics:

GOOG traded an average of 31.81M shares per day over the past three months and 38.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.97B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.20B. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.48% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 32.36M with a Short Ratio of 30.19M, compared to 31.82M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 30 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.68 and $4.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.07. EPS for the following year is $6.09, with 35 analysts recommending between $6.97 and $4.89.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 28 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.36B to a low estimate of $67.27B. As of the current estimate, Alphabet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.01B, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.17B, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $69.75B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $288.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $298.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $282.84B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $333.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $345.48B and the low estimate is $312.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.