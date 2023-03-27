How is Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s (NYSE: BKD) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $2.35 in the prior trading day, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) closed at $2.41, up 2.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2511628 shares were traded. BKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BKD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $4 from $5 previously.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on June 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Asher Jordan R sold 17,200 shares for $3.33 per share. The transaction valued at 57,286 led to the insider holds 102,965 shares of the business.

BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought 50,000 shares of BKD for $154,415 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 401,291 shares after completing the transaction at $3.09 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKD has reached a high of $7.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8780, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9010.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.44M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 202.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.90M. Shares short for BKD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 17.96M with a Short Ratio of 11.25M, compared to 17.29M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.61% and a Short% of Float of 11.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.52 and -$1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.55. EPS for the following year is -$1.22, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.11 and -$1.37.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $695.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $700.58M to a low estimate of $686.2M. As of the current estimate, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s year-ago sales were $643.87M, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $732.85M, an increase of 8.10% over than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $738.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $728.64M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.76B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.05B and the low estimate is $2.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.