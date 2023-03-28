A glimpse at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) closed at $0.36 down -4.37% from its previous closing price of $0.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0163 from its previous closing price. On the day, 55335462 shares were traded. FFIE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3413.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2021, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On August 17, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FFIE now has a Market Capitalization of 385.30M and an Enterprise Value of 436.36M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIE has reached a high of $7.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6240, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3062.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FFIE has traded an average of 54.35M shares per day and 63.55M over the past ten days. A total of 756.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 513.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 134.15M with a Short Ratio of 134.15M, compared to 104.2M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.72% and a Short% of Float of 23.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $335M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $335M and the low estimate is $335M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 139.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.