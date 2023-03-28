How is Outfront Media Inc.’s (NYSE: OUT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $15.18 in the prior trading day, Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) closed at $14.88, down -1.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2076852 shares were traded. OUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OUT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on March 29, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On September 25, 2020, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $18.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on April 20, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Outfront’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OUT has reached a high of $29.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.66.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 164.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.87M. Shares short for OUT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.91M with a Short Ratio of 8.84M, compared to 11.35M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.03% and a Short% of Float of 9.49%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OUT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $495.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $498.8M to a low estimate of $490.3M. As of the current estimate, Outfront Media Inc.’s year-ago sales were $464.5M, an estimated increase of 6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $409.6M, an increase of 9.70% over than the figure of $6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $416M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $403.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OUT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.