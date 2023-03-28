There Is Still Room For Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: MAA) was $143.19 for the day, down -0.10% from the previous closing price of $143.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 909951 shares were traded. MAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MAA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 421.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $176 to $167.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $160.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Hill Adrian sold 584 shares for $164.28 per share. The transaction valued at 95,941 led to the insider holds 27,104 shares of the business.

DelPriore Robert J. sold 988 shares of MAA for $153,703 on Jan 11. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 48,744 shares after completing the transaction at $155.57 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Carpenter Melanie, who serves as the EVP & CHRO of the company, sold 269 shares for $155.57 each. As a result, the insider received 41,848 and left with 17,499 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mid-America’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAA has reached a high of $217.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $138.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 160.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 163.04.

Shares Statistics:

MAA traded an average of 748.20K shares per day over the past three months and 813.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.40M, compared to 2.52M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.79%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.03, MAA has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.01.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $4.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.95. EPS for the following year is $4.82, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.04 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $531.82M to a low estimate of $519.7M. As of the current estimate, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s year-ago sales were $476.08M, an estimated increase of 10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $534.57M, an increase of 8.00% less than the figure of $10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $538.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $527M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.02B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $2.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.