An average trading volume for Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $0.55 in the prior trading day, Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) closed at $0.53, down -3.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0199 from its previous closing price. On the day, 693652 shares were traded. SIDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5196.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SIDU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIDU has reached a high of $9.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7317, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0115.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.39M. Insiders hold about 3.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SIDU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 671.08k with a Short Ratio of 1.04M, compared to 156.81k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 8.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.67 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.1M and the low estimate is $8.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.