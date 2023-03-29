Analysis of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB): Selected Notes

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) closed the day trading at $3.14 up 1.95% from the previous closing price of $3.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623500 shares were traded. IMAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0000.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IMAB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Siebert Williams Shank on December 09, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $96.

On March 15, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.Needham initiated its Buy rating on March 15, 2021, with a $75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMAB has reached a high of $21.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7824, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8267.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IMAB traded about 579.69K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IMAB traded about 457.75k shares per day. A total of 82.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.32M. Insiders hold about 0.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IMAB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 1.89M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $306.5M and the low estimate is $2.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -94.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.