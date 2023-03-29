As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) offers stability

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) closed the day trading at $1.20 down -2.44% from the previous closing price of $1.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11135011 shares were traded. DNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1650.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DNA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on November 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On October 04, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $5.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on May 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Kelly Jason R sold 100,000 shares for $1.26 per share. The transaction valued at 125,800 led to the insider holds 11,894,680 shares of the business.

Canton Barry sold 37,650 shares of DNA for $47,364 on Mar 23. The 10% Owner now owns 13,842,894 shares after completing the transaction at $1.26 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Shetty Reshma P., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 37,650 shares for $1.26 each. As a result, the insider received 47,364 and left with 13,842,894 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNA has reached a high of $4.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5926, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3292.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DNA traded about 20.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DNA traded about 17.64M shares per day. A total of 1.86B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 983.79M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DNA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 123.49M with a Short Ratio of 173.10M, compared to 126.25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.01% and a Short% of Float of 12.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $88.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $103.6M to a low estimate of $79.1M. As of the current estimate, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $148.49M, an estimated decrease of -40.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.42M, a decrease of -48.70% less than the figure of -$40.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $107.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.94M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $483M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $459M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $471.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.84M, up 50.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $381.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $460M and the low estimate is $317.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.