In spite of Rigetti Computing Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RGTI) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Rigetti Computing Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.55, down -0.11% from its previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0006 from its previous closing price. On the day, 959273 shares were traded. RGTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5403.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RGTI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.40 and its Current Ratio is at 10.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $2.

On August 09, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on August 09, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Fitzgerald Alissa sold 4,131 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 5,288 led to the insider holds 67,436 shares of the business.

Fitzgerald Alissa sold 3,869 shares of RGTI for $4,952 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 67,436 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Rigetti Chad, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 132,289 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider received 128,320 and left with 8,884,191 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGTI has reached a high of $9.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8272, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1911.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RGTI traded 1.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.76M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RGTI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 5.03M, compared to 3.62M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.54M, up 110.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.5M and the low estimate is $19.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 117.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.