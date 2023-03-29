Is Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) closed at $1.55 in the last session, down -6.06% from day before closing price of $1.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 997381 shares were traded. ALTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALTO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when NATHAN GILBERT E bought 10,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 17,100 led to the insider holds 573,909 shares of the business.

NATHAN GILBERT E bought 10,000 shares of ALTO for $18,100 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 563,909 shares after completing the transaction at $1.81 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Graham Auste M, who serves as the Gen. Counsel, VP & Secy of the company, bought 2,700 shares for $1.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,995 and bolstered with 65,935 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALTO has reached a high of $7.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7620, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5961.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALTO traded on average about 900.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.47M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.47M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALTO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.22M, compared to 2.75M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $342.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $382.96M to a low estimate of $322M. As of the current estimate, Alto Ingredients Inc.’s year-ago sales were $385.49M, an estimated decrease of -11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $342.75M, an increase of 11.20% over than the figure of -$11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $374.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $310.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.