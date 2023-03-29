Which analyst expects Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Tritium DCFC Limited’s stock clocked out at $1.10, down -6.78% from its previous closing price of $1.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1808574 shares were traded. DCFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DCFC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCFC has reached a high of $10.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4722, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4809.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DCFC traded 3.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.33M. Insiders hold about 37.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DCFC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.28M, compared to 2.41M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 24.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $352.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $467.5M and the low estimate is $247.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 101.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.