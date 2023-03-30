An average trading volume for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) closed at $38.19 in the last session, up 4.60% from day before closing price of $36.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2824449 shares were traded. HALO stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.39.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HALO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 16, 2023, SVB Securities Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $42.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Torley Helen sold 10,000 shares for $42.73 per share. The transaction valued at 427,270 led to the insider holds 623,666 shares of the business.

Torley Helen sold 10,000 shares of HALO for $432,590 on Mar 08. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 623,666 shares after completing the transaction at $43.26 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Torley Helen, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $45.47 each. As a result, the insider received 454,690 and left with 623,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Halozyme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HALO has reached a high of $59.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HALO traded on average about 1.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 135.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.75M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.36% stake in the company. Shares short for HALO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.01M with a Short Ratio of 6.60M, compared to 9.11M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.18% and a Short% of Float of 6.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.21. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.41 and $2.52.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $192.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $206.15M to a low estimate of $173.02M. As of the current estimate, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102M, an estimated increase of 88.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $195.59M, an increase of 66.80% less than the figure of $88.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $210.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $184.2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HALO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $684.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $657M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $671.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $443.31M, up 51.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $868.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $916.48M and the low estimate is $826.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.