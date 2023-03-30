There Is Still Room For KT Corporation (KT) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) was $11.23 for the day, down -3.19% from the previous closing price of $11.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1952258 shares were traded. KT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KT has reached a high of $15.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.36.

Shares Statistics:

KT traded an average of 1.09M shares per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 512.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 467.29M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 1.45M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1,350.00, KT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.