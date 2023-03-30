What shareholders can do to beat the market with Sonos Inc. (SONO) stock

In the latest session, Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) closed at $18.95 up 1.45% from its previous closing price of $18.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 726263 shares were traded. SONO stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.80.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sonos Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $28 from $38 previously.

On August 16, 2021, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $43 to $50.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on February 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Conrad Thomas sold 12,792 shares for $19.24 per share. The transaction valued at 246,176 led to the insider holds 42,671 shares of the business.

Coles Joanna sold 905 shares of SONO for $18,100 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 14,762 shares after completing the transaction at $20.00 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Lazarus Edward P, who serves as the CFO & CLO of the company, sold 13,220 shares for $20.70 each. As a result, the insider received 273,589 and left with 176,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sonos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 148.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 24.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONO has reached a high of $31.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SONO has traded an average of 1.78M shares per day and 1.21M over the past ten days. A total of 127.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.59M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SONO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.59M with a Short Ratio of 12.71M, compared to 7.15M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.39% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $310.19M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $363.51M to a low estimate of $289.21M. As of the current estimate, Sonos Inc.’s year-ago sales were $399.78M, an estimated decrease of -22.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $378.17M, an increase of 1.70% over than the figure of -$22.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $402.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $363.1M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.75B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.