How is Cloudflare Inc.’s (NYSE: NET) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) closed at $58.91 in the last session, up 3.19% from day before closing price of $57.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4358371 shares were traded. NET stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.77.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NET’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on February 14, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

On February 07, 2023, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $52.

Guggenheim Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on January 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $36.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when SEIFERT THOMAS J sold 15,000 shares for $53.57 per share. The transaction valued at 803,484 led to the insider holds 61,355 shares of the business.

Prince Matthew sold 52,384 shares of NET for $3,124,717 on Mar 08. The CEO & Chair of the Board now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $59.65 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Prince Matthew, who serves as the CEO & Chair of the Board of the company, sold 52,384 shares for $60.10 each. As a result, the insider received 3,148,416 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 31.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NET has reached a high of $132.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NET traded on average about 5.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.87M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 328.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NET as of Jan 12, 2023 were 21.74M with a Short Ratio of 21.73M, compared to 18.2M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.62% and a Short% of Float of 9.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 26 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $274.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $275M to a low estimate of $272M. As of the current estimate, Cloudflare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $193.6M, an estimated increase of 41.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $290.72M, an increase of 37.00% less than the figure of $41.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $300.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $275.8M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $975.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $972.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $974.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $656.43M, up 48.50% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.