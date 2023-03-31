Invest in Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) closed at $3.76 in the last session, down -1.83% from day before closing price of $3.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616013 shares were traded. NMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NMR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 7,986 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 9,184 led to the insider holds 182,013 shares of the business.

NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 15,000 shares of NMR for $39,112 on Aug 22. The 10% Owner now owns 327,499 shares after completing the transaction at $2.61 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 9,995 shares for $2.43 each. As a result, the insider received 24,288 and left with 177,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nomura’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMR has reached a high of $4.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9716, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6751.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NMR traded on average about 948.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 738.14k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.80B. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NMR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 2.6M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NMR is 0.21, which was 35.00 in the trailing 12 months. The current Payout Ratio is 46.86% for NMR, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 10, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 10, 1988 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.