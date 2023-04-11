A correction may be in store for Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) shares?

In the latest session, Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) closed at $40.18 down -0.02% from its previous closing price of $40.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623955 shares were traded. TDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Teradata Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2022, Morgan Stanley reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $56 to $57.

Credit Suisse reiterated its Underperform rating for the stock on February 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Ashton Hillary sold 7,011 shares for $40.32 per share. The transaction valued at 282,684 led to the insider holds 109,720 shares of the business.

Cullen-Cote Kathleen R sold 24,400 shares of TDC for $995,056 on Mar 01. The Chief People Officer now owns 121,489 shares after completing the transaction at $40.78 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Ashton Hillary, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 22,861 shares for $40.91 each. As a result, the insider received 935,129 and left with 130,522 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Teradata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 133.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDC has reached a high of $48.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TDC has traded an average of 927.26K shares per day and 733.91k over the past ten days. A total of 101.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.75M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TDC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.08M, compared to 4.23M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.78% and a Short% of Float of 5.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.97. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $472.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $480M to a low estimate of $457.1M. As of the current estimate, Teradata Corporation’s year-ago sales were $496M, an estimated decrease of -4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $445.53M, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of -$4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $457M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $427.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.91B and the low estimate is $1.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.