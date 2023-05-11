It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) stock

As of close of business last night, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.54, up 1.94% from its previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1981076 shares were traded. AMV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6282 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5295.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMV now has a Market Capitalization of 17.74M and an Enterprise Value of 27.01M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMV has reached a high of $243.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6287, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3271.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMV traded 2.96M shares on average per day over the past three months and 610.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.61M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.71% stake in the company. Shares short for AMV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 570.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.57M, compared to 999.21k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 1.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.8 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.06 and -$1.06.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.3M and the low estimate is $9.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,450.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.